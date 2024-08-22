Aylesbury Grammar School GCSE exam sesults

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Congratulations to the 2024 Year 11 cohort on a fantastic set of GCSE outcomes. Affected by the COVID lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, and amid a national backdrop of a return to tougher grade boundaries and a drop in top grades, the students have demonstrated resilience and effort achieving brilliantly, with a host of exceptional performances.

With levels of anxiety and uncertainty at their heights, whatever the level of success, we are proud of them all and excited for the next stage in their education.

69.5% of entries were graded 9-7 and 99.2% graded 9-4.

79.7% of students received 5 or more 9-7 grades with 41 students receiving 100% 9-7 grades.

Exceptional performances from two students who achieved eleven grade 9s, four with ten grade 9s and a further six achieved nine grade 9s.

Headmaster Mark Sturgeon said:

‘Following on from the outstanding A Level results last week these outcomes at GCSE are a testament to the incredible resilience and motivation of this group of students.

With the GCSE examinations under so much scrutiny, the cohort have shown that they excel in their understanding and learning of subjects they enjoy and these results provide opportunities for their future.

With such a rich foundation for further study, we congratulate them and their families, alongside our incredible staff who have supported the students throughout the two years of GCSE study.’

