Aylesbury Grammar School GCSE exam sesults
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
With levels of anxiety and uncertainty at their heights, whatever the level of success, we are proud of them all and excited for the next stage in their education.
69.5% of entries were graded 9-7 and 99.2% graded 9-4.
79.7% of students received 5 or more 9-7 grades with 41 students receiving 100% 9-7 grades.
Exceptional performances from two students who achieved eleven grade 9s, four with ten grade 9s and a further six achieved nine grade 9s.
Headmaster Mark Sturgeon said:
‘Following on from the outstanding A Level results last week these outcomes at GCSE are a testament to the incredible resilience and motivation of this group of students.
With the GCSE examinations under so much scrutiny, the cohort have shown that they excel in their understanding and learning of subjects they enjoy and these results provide opportunities for their future.
With such a rich foundation for further study, we congratulate them and their families, alongside our incredible staff who have supported the students throughout the two years of GCSE study.’
For further information please contact: Donna Miles (Headmaster’s PA) on 01296 484545 or [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.