Aylesbury Grammar School A Level results: Students celebrate success

Students at Aylesbury Grammar School are celebrating today after receiving an excellent set of A Level results that reflect their hard work, resilience, and ambition. Whether heading to university, apprenticeships, or directly into the world of work, these results pave the way for an exciting new chapter.

The School is proud to announce a 100% pass rate, a remarkable achievement that underscores the commitment of both students and staff.

Some 14.6% of entries were graded A* and 41.3% of the entries achieving an A* or A grade with 71.8% of entries being graded B or better.

A total of 45 students achieved A* or A grades in all their subjects and 77 students achieved at least three A grades.

There were a number of exceptional performances, 6 students were rewarded with at least four A* grades each. A further 9 students achieved at least three A* grades each.

Headmaster, Mark Sturgeon, commented: "Congratulations to all our students on these fantastic outcomes. Our focus is always on helping each student progress to the next stage of their lives, and these results reflect not just academic excellence, but determination, perseverance, and a clear sense of purpose.

"We are proud of every one of them. Once an Aylesburian, always an Aylesburian"

The School extends its congratulations and thanks to all students and staff and wishes this year’s leavers every success in their next steps.