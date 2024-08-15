Aylesbury Grammar School A Level Results 2024
We are extremely proud of this cohort’s outcomes with a fantastic set of A level examination results with an overall pass rate of 99.2%. 21.9% of entries were graded A* and 54.3% of the entries achieved an A* or A grade with 75.8% of entries being graded B or better.
67 students (35% of the year group) achieved A* or A grades in all their subjects and 85 students achieved at least three A grades.
There were a number of exceptional performances, 14 students were rewarded with at least four A* grades each. A further 12 students achieved at least three A* grades each. For the second year in a row one student achieved the highest grade in the Country for OCR A Level Business, an impressive achievement.
Headmaster Mark Sturgeon said:
‘These are phenomenal performances. The highest set of top grades the School has seen in non-pandemic adjusted cohorts over the last seven years. The achievements of this group of students has been nothing short of remarkable given the disruption to their education since they were in Year 9.
Against a national return to tougher grading, these results are simply outstanding.
The key outcome for all the students is accessing the next stage of their education or career and we are proud of all the students as they take their next steps in life.
We congratulate them and the staff, and wish them well.
Once an Aylesburian, always an Aylesburian.’
