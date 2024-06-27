Aylesbury educator named as New Teacher of the Year at Buckinghamshire awards ceremony
and live on Freeview channel 276
Zidane Salmon, who works at the Grange School, won the gong at the Buckinghamshire School Awards.
Held yesterday (26 June), teachers, further staff members, and governors, were celebrated at the annual showcase.
It is the second year Bucks Council has run the event, with awards gifted to schools and representatives across 12 different categories.
More than 120 nominations were made to the authority, who enlisted a panel of judges to name the winners and runners-up on the night.
The winners were:
New Teacher of the Year – Zidane Salmon, The Grange School
Inclusion Award – The Inclusion & Pastoral Team, Princes Risborough Primary School
Health & Wellbeing Award – Wellbeing leads & DSL, Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School
Primary Senior Leadership Team of the Year Award – The Senior Leadership Team, Oakridge School
Secondary Senior Leadership Team of the Year Award – The Senior Leadership Team, Furze Down School
Great Governance Award – Janet Sharp, Haddenham St Mary’s Church of England School
Student Voice Primary Teacher of the Year Award – Sarah Moore, The Gerrards Cross Church of England School
Student Voice Secondary Teacher of the Year Award – Sharon Wilyman, Beaconsfield High School
School with Excellence in Early Years Award – Bowerdean Nursery School
Teaching Assistant of the Year Award – Alex Meachen, Green Ridge Primary Academy
Unsung Heroes Award – Lauren Curtis-Cross, Green Ridge Primary Academy
Teacher of the Year Award – David St Croix, West Wycombe Combined School
John Macilwraith, Buckinghamshire Council’s corporate director for children’s services, said: “From teachers and support staff in the classroom to school governors and leaders as well as those who provide valuable pastoral care, support and guidance, our schools in Buckinghamshire are filled with people who are dedicated to providing the best education possible to our children.
“Congratulations to all our winners and runners up and thank you to everyone who is involved in education in Buckinghamshire. However big or small your role, you are playing a vital part in preparing our young people to go out into the world and achieve their future potential.”