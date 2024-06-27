Aylesbury educator named as New Teacher of the Year at Buckinghamshire awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An educator working in Aylesbury was named as the New Teacher of the Year for Buckinghamshire at a recent council event.

Zidane Salmon, who works at the Grange School, won the gong at the Buckinghamshire School Awards.

Held yesterday (26 June), teachers, further staff members, and governors, were celebrated at the annual showcase.

It is the second year Bucks Council has run the event, with awards gifted to schools and representatives across 12 different categories.

Winners and guests at the 2024 Buckinghamshire School Awards ceremony.

More than 120 nominations were made to the authority, who enlisted a panel of judges to name the winners and runners-up on the night.

The winners were:

New Teacher of the Year – Zidane Salmon, The Grange School

Inclusion Award – The Inclusion & Pastoral Team, Princes Risborough Primary School

Health & Wellbeing Award – Wellbeing leads & DSL, Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School

Primary Senior Leadership Team of the Year Award – The Senior Leadership Team, Oakridge School

Secondary Senior Leadership Team of the Year Award – The Senior Leadership Team, Furze Down School

Great Governance Award – Janet Sharp, Haddenham St Mary’s Church of England School

Student Voice Primary Teacher of the Year Award – Sarah Moore, The Gerrards Cross Church of England School

Student Voice Secondary Teacher of the Year Award – Sharon Wilyman, Beaconsfield High School

School with Excellence in Early Years Award – Bowerdean Nursery School

Teaching Assistant of the Year Award – Alex Meachen, Green Ridge Primary Academy

Unsung Heroes Award – Lauren Curtis-Cross, Green Ridge Primary Academy

Teacher of the Year Award – David St Croix, West Wycombe Combined School

John Macilwraith, Buckinghamshire Council’s corporate director for children’s services, said: “From teachers and support staff in the classroom to school governors and leaders as well as those who provide valuable pastoral care, support and guidance, our schools in Buckinghamshire are filled with people who are dedicated to providing the best education possible to our children.