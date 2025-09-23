Aylesbury councillor warns that schools are at full capacity

A Bucks councillor has raised concerns that schools in their ward are at full capacity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Niknam Hussain, member for Aylesbury South West, said families moving to the town are struggling to secure school places for their children.

While commending the work of admissions officers, he warned that some families are being allocated places in other towns across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Hussain said he has seen a rise in the number of residents contacting him about the issue.

Councillor Niknam Hussain

The Liberal Democrat said: “More and more coming through my door is people who have taken the step to move to Aylesbury, and Buckinghamshire, and have taken the step to commend their future to the county.

“But then they can’t find places for their children to go to school, all the local schools are full.

“The admissions team do a fantastic job to try and place children, but we are getting places as far as High Wycombe and Princes Risborough from Aylesbury.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as a similar warning was echoed by Conservative MP for Beaconsfield MP Joy Morrissey.

She said secondary schools in her constituency are “inundated” as more parents move their children to the state sector following the introduction of VAT on private school fees.

Ms Morrissey said more parents are now pulling their children out of the private sector and sending them to state schools because of the Government’s decision to charge VAT on school fees.

She said the schools do not have extra places, and this is placing pressure on the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP said: “It’s our grammar schools – it’s Beaconsfield High School and Beaconsfield Secondary School – that are actually completely inundated right now.

“We also don’t have SEND schools, and I don’t have a school in Burnham, so I have all my Burnham students coming there as well.

“We have huge amounts of pressure on our secondary schools in my area; people are coming from all over to try to get into those schools.

“We just don’t have the places, and a lot of people are pulling out of independent schools because of the VAT changes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: “We are seeing a real increase, to the point where I am talking to my headteachers and they are saying we cannot even accept new applications.

“Because of the strain they are under, people move to Beaconsfield specifically for the grammar schools.”

National data released in June, from the department for education, shows that school offer rates remain fairly stable year on year.

Primary pupils are still more likely to secure their top choice than secondary pupils, with 92.6 per cent of primary applicants and 83.5 per cent of secondary applicants receiving their first preference.