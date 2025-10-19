Aylesbury community unites to confront impact of smartphones on children

250 parents, teachers, and local leaders gathered at Aylesbury High School and online on Monday, October 6, for “Let’s Talk: Children & Smartphones” — a free public event that shared insight on how smartphone use impacts children’s wellbeing, learning, and safety. The event, convened by Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith and organised by Smartphone Free Childhood — a grassroots parents’ movement of 200k parents across Britain — brought together experts from education, policing, medicine and psychology, alongside community voices and young people themselves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP said: “This is an urgent issue — but the fastest way to get change is through communities and groups of parents. That’s where the change we need to see is going to happen.”

Speakers including Dr Alexa Varah, regional leader for Smartphone Free Childhood, highlighted the difficult choices parents face:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Parents are in an unenviable position — either delay giving their child a smartphone and risk social exclusion, or give one and risk exposure to harmful content. By supporting each other to delay together, we take away the peer pressure and give parents a real choice.”

Educational psychologist presents information on mental health harms of smartphone use in children.

Educators shared their frontline experiences of how smartphones are affecting young people. Mike Worth, deputy head and safeguarding lead at The Misbourne, a nearby secondary school, noted that before the school went smartphone-free:

“Almost every issue arising in school had some kind of connection to phone use. Most conflict started on social media, and most mental health issues had their roots in unhealthy phone use.”

Meanwhile, Carol MacDonald, a local primary headteacher, said schools are now facing challenges once unimaginable a decade ago:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a headteacher, my role is to keep children safe — but smartphones make that job almost impossible. They undermine children’s safety and wellbeing and take away the joy of real play and friendship.”

The panel presented to parents, school leaders and other local leaders.

The event also featured insights from Dr Philippa Blowfield and Dr Ben Hibberd, as well as testimony from a local teenager who shared the pressures and dangers young people face online. Parents attending described the evening as “eye-opening” and said it “made me rethink how we manage our child’s phone.”

The event led to an increase in the numbers of parents joining the SFC community locally and an uptick in the numbers of parent pacts signed in Buckinghamshire.

Smartphone Free Childhood’s Parent Pact is a digital tool that enables people to come together and agree to wait to get their child a smartphone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buckinghamshire currently has 3,413 signed parent pacts, meaning that these parents have joined forces and agreed to wait until at least the end of Year 9 (age 14) to get their child a smartphone, due to growing evidence linking early smartphone-use to an array of harms.

Recent polling shows that 94% of primary school parents think that smartphones are harmful. Despite this, a fifth of British 3- and 4-year olds own one, a quarter of 5-7 year olds do, and by the age of 12, just 11% of kids are smartphone-free. This illustrates how the network effect of smartphones makes it almost impossible for parents to act independently, because doing so risks alienating their children from their peers.

The Parent Pact online tool aims to solve this by enabling parents to join together and take collective action by agreeing to wait until at least the end of Year 9 before getting their child a smartphone. Once signed, people can see how many others in their school, year group and region have signed too, and then connect with them via Smartphone Free Childhood WhatsApp groups.

For more information or to get involved, visit smartphonefreechildhood.org.