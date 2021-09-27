Aylesbury college celebrates its first intake of T Level students

The Aylesbury Campus at Bucks College promoted its first intake of T Level students with a week of celebrations.

T Levels is designed to offer an alternative educational path to A Levels for 16-year-olds, after they finish their GCSEs.

As an alternative to the classroom-based A Level programme, the new study will mix academic learning with an ‘on-the-job’ industry placement.

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler with the new students

MP for Aylesbury Rob Butler who visited the campus during 'T Level Week' said: “It was good to join Buckinghamshire College Aylesbury campus staff and students today as part of T Level Week. There is huge enthusiasm for T Levels locally, and I was impressed by the newly opened facilities for digital, childcare and health & science courses.”

“T Levels are widening the opportunities available for more young people in Aylesbury and giving them skills that are in high demand by employers. I would like to congratulate all the students who have embarked upon their first year of T Levels at the Aylesbury Campus of Buckinghamshire College and the staff who have worked so hard to deliver this new qualification so successfully. I strongly encourage year 11 students to consider T levels as a great opportunity for the next step of their education.”

This semester Bucks College offers courses in: digital design and development, education and childcare, supporting healthcare and laboratory science.

A college spokesperson says the two-year courses will be 85% classroom based with a 45-day job placement contained within the curriculum.