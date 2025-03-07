Award-winning author Holly Webb visits Great Kimble CoE School for World Book Week

The visit was a highlight of the school’s World Book Week celebrations, which have been packed with exciting literary activities designed to fuel a love of reading and creativity. Each class participated in a dynamic workshop led by Webb, where students learned about her writing journey, the inspiration behind her beloved books, and the challenges of being an author. The children were particularly fascinated by the stories of how Webb’s childhood experiences and love for animals shaped many of her stories.“I never knew how much work went into writing a book!” said Year 4 student.

Following the presentation, students took part in a Q&A session where they had the chance to ask Webb about her books, her writing process, and her advice for aspiring authors. Many were keen to know how she develops her characters and where she finds inspiration for her captivating stories. “It was so cool to ask questions and hear from someone who actually writes books,” a Year 6 student.

The workshops didn’t stop there; the children also had the opportunity to get creative with a series of book-related craft and writing tasks. They made bookmarks, and even designed book covers for their favourite Holly Webb titles. The hands-on activities allowed the children to immerse themselves in the world of literature and sparked their imaginations in new and exciting ways.

The visit from Holly Webb was a truly enriching experience for the students, offering them a unique opportunity to connect with the world of authorship and gain a deeper appreciation for the creative process. It added an extra layer of excitement to World Book Week, making it an unforgettable celebration of books and storytelling.

And the fun didn’t end with Holly Webb’s visit. Throughout the week, each class has been immersed in a different story theme, from deep diving under the sea, cycling around the world, to embracing the magic of being wonderful wizards. These creative activities have allowed the children to explore a range of genres and themes, enhancing their love for reading while also encouraging teamwork and artistic expression.

World Book Week at Great Kimble CoE School has truly been a special occasion, with Holly Webb’s visit standing out as a memorable moment in the school’s literary calendar. The event has undoubtedly inspired a new generation of young readers and writers, leaving a lasting impression on all involved.

1 . Award-winning author Holly Webb Visits Great Kimble CoE School for World Book Week Excited Children meet Holly Webb. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Award-winning author Holly Webb Visits Great Kimble CoE School for World Book Week Year 6 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Award-winning author Holly Webb Visits Great Kimble CoE School for World Book Week Year 3/4 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales