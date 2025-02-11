Award-winning alcohol awareness production Smashed is coming to Buckinghamshire

The award-winning alcohol awareness theatre production ‘Smashed’ is returning to schools across Buckinghamshire as part of its biggest tour of the UK to date.

Smashed will be visiting Stantonbury School in Milton Keynes on Tuesday 11th February. The production helps secondary-school children understand the facts, causes and consequences of underage drinking by combining theatre with interactive workshops.

Alcohol education programme ‘Smashed’ celebrates twenty years in Great Britain with largest secondary school tour to date

‘Smashed’ is a groundbreaking global educational initiative that addresses the pressing issue of underage drinking through engaging and interactive methods.

2023/24 school year, Smashed reached over 80,000 students in Great Britain.Smashed has educated over 580,000 students in Great Britain and 5.5 million students globally.

78% of students stated that they were less likely to drink alcohol underage following Smashed performances globally.

Secondary school students across Buckinghamshire are set to receive a crucial lesson on the risks of underage drinking, in an effort to reduce underage drinking and its associated harms among young people.

Smashed, an international educational theatre production by Collingwood Learning and supported by Diageo, will be visiting schools in the area including Stantonbury School in Milton Keynes on Tuesday 11th February. This impactful initiative will use engaging interactive performances to educate students about the causes and consequences of underage drinking.

Now in its 20th year, ‘Smashed’ has delivered educational performances to students in 38 countries around the world. By delivering a combination of live theatre performances, interactive workshops and digital experiences, the project educates young people about the dangers of alcohol use. Combining drama with interactive workshops, Smashed uses professional actors to present a 25-minute performance followed by a 35-minute workshop where participants reflect on the themes and answer questions about the choices made by the characters.

This initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by fostering a culture of health and well-being among adolescents, a critical demographic for instilling lifelong healthy habits. Smashed does not merely inform; it transforms attitudes and behaviours towards alcohol consumption among young people. In the 2023 – 2024 school year, 73 % of students in Great Britain said they were less likely to drink alcohol underage following the Smashed performance.

Smashed works in close collaboration with Community Alcohol Partnerships (CAPs), an organisation which brings together councils, police, retailers, schools, health providers, and community groups across the UK to reduce alcohol related harm among young people.

In the past decade, the UK has made positive progress in reducing levels of underage drinking.[1] Data from the UK Government shows that hospital admissions for alcohol-specific conditions among under 18s in Buckinghamshire in 2022 are below England’s national average (19.0 per 100,000 versus 28.8 per 100,000).[2]

Nuno Teles, Managing Director at Diageo GB, said: “I am so proud that ‘Smashed’ has reached its twentieth year in Great Britain. This really is a testament to the incredible impact of the programme worldwide, consistently delivering a fantastic learning experience for young people with a proven significant increase in understanding of the dangers of underage drinking. At Diageo, we are deeply committed to tackling underage drinking and we hope that the students we are visiting across Buckinghamshire will not only gain valuable insights from the performances, but also leave better informed and prepared to make responsible choices about alcohol.”

Chris Simes, Managing Director at Collingwood Learning, added: “We are excited to return to Buckinghamshire with Smashed Live in Spring 2025. Despite the progress made in reducing underage drinking across Great Britain, it remains crucial to continue reinforcing our message, and our team is eager to engage young people across Buckinghamshire about the ongoing health and social risks of drinking underage.”

Diageo is committed to promoting moderation and tackling alcohol harm across the UK. It has supported Smashed since it began in 2005, and the programme, developed in consultation with young people and recognised for its educational impact, has a proven positive impact, with the latest UK evaluation report indicating that after attending a Smashed session:

83 % of students stated they had ‘some’ or ‘lots’ of knowledge about the risks of drinking alcohol underage.89 % of students stated that they feel equipped to make the right choices about drinking alcohol.87 % of students stated that if they or someone they knew were having problems with alcohol, they would know where to get help.73 % of students stated that they were less likely to drink alcohol underage following the Smashed performance.

With a goal to educate 10 million young people by 2030, the programme expanded in 2021 with Smashed Online, which uses filmed clips, interactive tools, and assessments that can be completed in schools or from home.

For more information on the Smashed programme and its upcoming tour, please visit: https://www.smashedproject.org/

Schools not reached by the live tour also can take part in Smashed Online. To find out more, please visit: https://online.smashedproject.org/gb/

[1] NHS Digital – Smoking, drinking and drug use among young people in England, 2021: data tables, ‘Proportion of pupils who had ever had an alcoholic drink’, 39% (2021) vs 46% (2011)

2UK Government - Office for Health Improvement & Disparities, ‘Local Alcohol Profiles for England’, 19.0 per 100,00 (Buckinghamshire) vs 28.8 per 100,000 (England) 2019/20 - 2021/22’