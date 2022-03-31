Annual children's arts festival returns to Aylesbury with two special guest authors

WhizzFizzFest returns on July 2 at Aylesbury Town Hall with family-friendly authors Lauren Child MBE and Chris Smith confirmed as guest speakers.

Tickets for the event were released yesterday (30 March), organisers are promising entertainment suitable for children of all ages.

The festival was launched a decade ago, as a Roald Dahl-inspired literary celebration to encourage children to get more out of reading.

Coming to Aylesbury this summer

It has since morphed into a bigger extravaganza celebrating all aspects of the creative arts.

As well as appearances from the two big name authors, there are a series of family-friendly entertainment activities and shows.

Guests can enjoy interactive singing and dancing presentations, a major parade going through central Aylesbury, and more performances full of magical mayhem.

Lauren is an international best-selling children’s author and illustrator.

The special guests at WhizzFizzFest 2022

She is best known for creating the Clarice Bean series of books, but has also received acclaim for her other much-loved characters Charlie and Lola, Ruby Redfort and Hubert Horatio.

She’ll be talking to guests about her latest novel, Clarice Bean: Scram! a story of seemingly endless holidays, sibling rivalry, domestic comedy, and the incredible excitement of a first pet.

This year’s other star guest is Chris who has become a best-selling author since teaming up with Radio 1’s Greg James.

In collaboration with the famous broadcaster, Chris has achieved great success, producing the award-winning Kid Normal books.

He’ll be discussing his latest work, Frankie Best Hates Quests at the event in July.

Guests will have the opportunity to claim a signed copy of one of Chris and Lauren’s books.

Budding young novelists might also get the chance to pick the brains of the two scribes and ask how best to become a top-selling writer.

New for 2022 is an interactive show called Book Club for Super-Spies which will launch at the festival and then tour various libraries across Buckinghamshire during the school summer holidays.

Aimed at children aged between five and 10, the show contains music, puppetry, and complete mayhem.

While library tour dates and venues will be confirmed at a later date, families keen to find out more can access the trailer online here.

Councillor Clive Harriss said: “The countdown to our 2022 favourite WhizzFizz Festival has officially begun!“There will be bundles of free fun things to do on the day but some activities have limited availability and will require a ticket. Tickets go on sale today (Wednesday 30 March) so book soon to avoid any disappointment.”

The full line-up, ticketing information, and a breakdown of the schedule on the day can be found on the festival’s website here.

Councillor Paul Irwin added: “We are returning with a bang and promise a sizzling celebration of children’s art and literature.

"We have lined up an abundance of different entertainment with artists, musicians, street performers and new activities and experiences to be part of.