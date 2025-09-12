Aldi calls on schools in Buckinghamshire to win Team GB or ParalympicsGB cooking experience

Aldi Get Set To Eat Fresh

Aldi is giving schools across Buckinghamshire the chance to win a healthy eating experience day with a Team GB and ParalympicsGB athlete.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winning schools will take part in an interactive cooking workshop with a Team GB and ParalympicsGB athlete, aiming to highlight the importance of nutritious food.

The athletes will also host a school assembly and outdoor challenges where pupils will be encouraged to explore new ways to enjoy fruit and vegetables and to try out fun flavour combinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition marks the 10th anniversary of Aldi’s Get Set to Eat Fresh programme, which aims to educate children about the importance of healthy eating and has reached more than three million young people across the UK in the last decade.

Open now until Wednesday 24th September, schools can enter by signing up and downloading any of the free resources available online designed to help pupils learn about healthy eating in an engaging way.

Kyrsten Halley, Marketing Director at Aldi, said: “Over the past decade, our Get Set to Eat Fresh programme has empowered millions of children to learn about healthy, affordable eating and develop lifelong cooking skills.

“To celebrate this milestone, we’re thrilled to be launching the Curiosity Kitchen competition, giving schools in Buckinghamshire the chance to welcome Team GB and ParalympicGB athletes into their classrooms for an exciting, hands-on day of food, fun and learning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools can enter by signing up and downloading any of the resources available online here.

Aldi has worked with Team GB since 2015 and has been the official sponsor of ParalympicsGB since 2022, recently extending its partnership to support athletes through to the 2028 and 2032 Summer Games and 2026 and 2030 Winter Games.