Akeley Wood School: A Triumphant Student's A-Level Journey

Results Day success stories often emerge but it’s not often you hear one that transcends all expectations and smashes the glass ceiling. One such story is that of Isabella Verona of AW6, a resilient and determined student who defied the odds by achieving brilliant A* A-Level results in English Literature and Media despite battling the chronic illness, ME. Her journey, marked by unwavering determination, will now come full circle as she looks to stay on at Akeley Wood School, taking up a heart-warming role in the nursery.

Izzy’s remarkable journey began long before she received her outstanding A-level results. Diagnosed with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (a Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) at age 9, she faced daily challenges that could have easily deterred even the strongest spirits. However, armed with a steadfast resolve, she refused to let her illness define her limitations. Instead, she transformed her struggles into a source of motivation, propelling herself to excel academically throughout GCSEs and A-Levels.

The news of Izzy’s incredible A-level results came as a testament to her unrelenting dedication and her supportive parents. Her Father explained, “I am amazingly proud of her maintaining motivation and keeping going when it was really difficult.” Izzy said she was “proud of herself” as she managed to achieve top grades in her subjects, despite often not being well enough to attend her classes full time or busy with appointments.

Izzy described the close knit bond with her Akeley Wood School community, explaining how she has felt “supported by her friends” who have been by her side for her entire student journey. Her teachers have also watched in awe as she balanced her health needs with her studies, a feat that showcased her true spirit - inspiring others to persevere through their own challenges.

But Izzy’s story doesn't end with her graduation. In a twist, she has chosen to give back to the very institution that supported her throughout her education and will be staying on at the school to work in the nursery. Her journey as a determined student overcoming obstacles makes for a perfect role model for the younger students.