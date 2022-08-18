A-level Results Day: Tring School celebrates 'very strong' set of results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tring School is celebrating a “very strong set” of A-level and BTEC grades after students their results today (August 18).

The students, who sat their exams having had their GCSEs disrupted by the pandemic, were praised for working ‘incredibly hard’ during their Sixth Form years, which faced further difficulties related to Covid-19.

The school commented: “It is important to bear in mind that this cohort has been more disrupted than any other set of students since the second world war!”

Tring School students celebrate their results

Tring School’s Sixth Form students will now be considering a variety of different options including university, apprenticeships, jobs with training or taking a gap year.

Head of School Sally Ambrose said: “We are very proud of our Sixth Form students who have achieved an excellent set of results this year. They have worked incredibly hard under some very testing and challenging conditions.

"Overall the grades are extremely good and reflect our continued strong academic reputation, placing us amongst the top performing Sixth Forms in Hertfordshire.