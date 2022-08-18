A-level Results Day: Tring School celebrates 'very strong' set of results
School says it’s among the top performing Sixth Forms in the county
Tring School is celebrating a “very strong set” of A-level and BTEC grades after students their results today (August 18).
The students, who sat their exams having had their GCSEs disrupted by the pandemic, were praised for working ‘incredibly hard’ during their Sixth Form years, which faced further difficulties related to Covid-19.
The school commented: “It is important to bear in mind that this cohort has been more disrupted than any other set of students since the second world war!”
Most Popular
-
1
A-Level results: Aylesbury Grammar School celebrate 'outstanding and exceptional' 2022 grades
-
2
‘Students have taken our A-level results to the next level’ says The Buckingham School
-
3
A-level results 2022: Tring Park School for the Performing Arts announces 'exceptional' performance
-
4
A-level Results Day: Tring School celebrates 'very strong' set of results
-
5
Aylesbury schools congratulate students on 2021 A-Level results
Tring School’s Sixth Form students will now be considering a variety of different options including university, apprenticeships, jobs with training or taking a gap year.
Read More
Head of School Sally Ambrose said: “We are very proud of our Sixth Form students who have achieved an excellent set of results this year. They have worked incredibly hard under some very testing and challenging conditions.
"Overall the grades are extremely good and reflect our continued strong academic reputation, placing us amongst the top performing Sixth Forms in Hertfordshire.
“Many congratulations to all of our students on everything they have achieved. We wish them very well as they make the decisions on the next steps in their lives. Thanks, as always, must go to our staff, parents, governors and trustees for their crucial support along the way.”