A-level results day: Students celebrate 'fantastic' results at Cottesloe School in Wing

Over 40 per cent of papers were marked A* to B

Over 70 per cent of A-level students at Cottesloe School in Wing have achieved A* to C marks.

The students are celebrating a successful round of grades, with 72 per cent achieving A* to C, and 42 per cent of grades in the A* to B range. As for BTEC grades, all marks were either Distinction or Distinction*.

Headteacher Simon Jones said: “These are fantastic results that have been achieved under challenging circumstances and reflect the hard work and dedication of both students and staff.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say congratulations to all students and a huge thank you to the staff who have supported them through the last two years.”

Ben Underhill is among many of the A Level student success stories at Cottesloe. He achieved an A* in maths and two A grades in biology and chemistry and has been accepted to study Natural Sciences at the University of Exeter.

Emma List achieved an A grade in biology and geography and a Distinction* in sports studies and is going to study Paramedic Science at the University of Bedfordshire.

James and Will Beaumont both received successful grades and James, who achieved two A grades and a B grade in Chemistry, Physics and Computer Science respectively, is going on to study Computer Science at Newcastle University.

Taylor Jackson was among the proud students celebrating their results.