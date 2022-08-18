A-Level results: Aylesbury Grammar School celebrate 'outstanding and exceptional' 2022 grades

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury Grammar School students are celebrating advancing to the next stage of their lives following the release of the 2022 A Level results.

Be it at university, where 70% of applicants have gained places at their first choice of course, to apprenticeships or the workplace. The grades achieved today will support their aspirations.

AGS says it is proud of this cohort’s outcomes with an outstanding set of A level examination results where there was an overall pass rate of 99.9%. 31.5% of entries were graded A* and 59% of the entries achieving an A* or A grade with 78.7% of entries being graded B or better.

A total of 71 students (36% of the year group) achieved A* or A grades in all their subjects and 97 students achieved at least three A grades.

There were a number of exceptional performances, 16 students were rewarded with at least four A* grades each. A further 26 students achieved at least three A* grades each.

In a statement to The Bucks Herald, AGS headmaster Mark Sturgeon said ‘2022 is a unique cohort’.

"Having not had the opportunity to sit public exams at GCSE due to the pandemic, this group of students have endured lockdowns, online learning and Centre Assessed

Grades.

“For their A Levels they have shown amazing resilience and dedication, returning to learning in the classroom and finally public examinations. These outcomes are outstanding and demonstrate their ability to focus and to learn effectively. This shows great character and preparation for the next stage of their lives. We congratulate them and the staff, and wish them well.