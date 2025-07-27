A fond farewell to Cottesloe's iconic teacher: Steve Bonser retires after 42 years

Simon Jones and James Poote wore blue shirts and reds ties in honour of Steve's iconic look

The Cottesloe School community gathered on Wednesday, July 23rd, to bid a heartfelt farewell to an institution within its walls: Steve Bonser, who retired after an incredible 42 years of unwavering dedication to the school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Affectionately known to generations of students and colleagues as Mr. B, Steve was instantly recognisable by his signature attire: a Marks & Spencer's pale blue shirt paired with a Ties R Us red tie. It's said he went through four of these distinctive red ties a year, whether they fell victim to a workshop sander or a glue pot – a testament to his hands-on approach in the classroom!

Headteacher Simon Jones marked the end of this extraordinary era by presenting Steve with a special boxed set of his iconic shirt and tie, a fitting tribute to his enduring style. The celebration was made even more special by the outpouring of appreciation from the school community after a social media plea. The Cottesloe School was inundated with hundreds of cards from alumni, each thanking Steve for his profound impact on them or their children, with hundreds of cards and gifts sent in to honour his service. A huge thank you was extended to Chloe Hankin for orchestrating such a memorable retirement presentation. Chloe, who has worked alongside Steve for 25 years, truly captured the spirit of the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Poote, the current Head of Design & Technology, who took over from Steve in 2020, delivered a brilliant speech that culminated in a well-deserved standing ovation for the one and only Mr. B. The emotional tributes continued as Steve himself gave a moving speech, which also ended with another standing ovation from his appreciative colleagues. The full video can be found on the school's social media https://www.instagram.com/thecottesloeschool/

Simon Jones presents Steve Bonser with his retirement gift alongide James Poote

In a powerful moment, Steve passionately implored his colleagues to protect funding for creative and non-academic subjects. This heartfelt plea underscored his long-standing dedication to helping countless struggling students find their passion and achieve their best in Design & Technology, a subject he championed throughout his career.

While he will be dearly missed by students and staff alike, the Cottesloe community is excited for Steve's new adventure. He is embarking on a rather unique retirement, taking on the role of Harbour Master in Cheddington!

Thank you, Mr. B, for everything you have given to The Cottesloe School. Your remarkable legacy, built on passion, dedication, and that distinctive red tie, will undoubtedly endure for many years to come.