A chocolate Tteat at Egerton Rothesay School

By Colin ParkerContributor
Published 4th Jul 2024, 10:43 BST
Pupils at Egerton Rothesay School staged their annual performance this week.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was a real treat for everyone in the audience. All year groups took part with parts being shared and rotated during the show giving everyone a great chance to perform. The singing resonated in the hall and the acting was amusing and great fun to watch. Everyone had a super time on stage and the audiences lapped up the enthusiasm of those on stage.

All the staging was created by the pupils and the tech-team was spot on with the complications of the sound and lighting. One lucky member of the audience even found a Golden Ticket each evening and a well-deserved Wonka Bar! Head of Drama Mr Brown said it was a joy working with such a talented cast. What a great night again, and we look forward to next year!

