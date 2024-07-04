A chocolate Tteat at Egerton Rothesay School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils at Egerton Rothesay School staged their annual performance this week.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was a real treat for everyone in the audience. All year groups took part with parts being shared and rotated during the show giving everyone a great chance to perform. The singing resonated in the hall and the acting was amusing and great fun to watch. Everyone had a super time on stage and the audiences lapped up the enthusiasm of those on stage.