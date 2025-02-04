A Blueprint for Success: Bucks College Group and Morgan Sindall forge partnership to shape tomorrow’s workforce

Buckinghamshire College Group is proud to announce that Morgan Sindall Construction has signed a Partnership Pledge with the College, marking the beginning of a collaboration designed to offer students valuable learning experiences and prepare them for the world of work.

The pledge symbolises Morgan Sindall’s commitment to purposeful, community-focussed actions that align with local needs and priority benchmarks. The partnership aims to create meaningful opportunities that not only support students' educational journeys but also foster long-lasting impact and legacy.

Through this collaboration, Morgan Sindall will work closely with the College to ensure students have access to valuable career guidance, helping them explore a variety of career options and make informed decisions about their future. The partnership will also focus on addressing the needs of each pupil by actively challenging stereotypical thinking and raising aspirations, providing students with a broader perspective on the wide range of career possibilities available to them.

Students will have opportunities to engage with employers through activities such as visiting speakers, mentoring, and enterprise schemes, allowing them to gain insight into the valuable workplace skills needed in today’s job market. The partnership will also provide workplace visits and work experience placements to help students explore career opportunities, expand their professional networks, and prepare for the transition into the workforce.

Jenny Craig, Bucks College Group Principal and Emma Curtis, Morgan Sindall Construction Area Director sign the Partnership Pledge contract.

Emma Curtis, Area Director for Morgan Sindall Construction in the Northern Home Counties, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be signing a Partnership Pledge with Buckinghamshire College Group, as we know this collaboration is going to provide important educational benefits for many students by giving them access to valuable experiences and insights. What’s more, it’s vital that we encourage young, talented people into the industry, as it’s important to have the skills within the sector to create sustainable, high-quality buildings. The Construction industry really is a great place to work, with no two days being the same and there’s an endless number of challenges and learning opportunities to get stuck into. We can’t wait to introduce more people to this one-of-a-kind world.”

Morgan Sindall will also play a key role in the College’s open events, where they will engage with potential students and parents, showcasing their work and opportunities within the company. In addition, they will supervise students on charity projects, offer site visits, host employer talks, and provide practical exercises designed to build real-world skills. Regular meetings between Morgan Sindall and the College will ensure that the curriculum remains relevant and aligned with industry needs, while offering opportunities for teaching staff to engage directly with the business world.

“Buckinghamshire College Group is committed to empowering its students and ensuring they are fully prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the modern workforce” said Principal, Jenny Craig. “The College offers a strong, innovative curriculum that meets both the academic and practical needs of its learners. By partnering with industry leaders like Morgan Sindall we can ensure that our learning programmes are highly responsive to the needs of students and employers, both now and into the future.”

The partnership is a testament to the College’s ongoing efforts to help students achieve their full potential and reflects Morgan Sindall’s commitment to fostering talent and supporting the local community, building a bridge between education and the workplace for the next generation of skilled professionals.