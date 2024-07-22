86% rise in Buckinghamshire children with education, health and care plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A rise in the number of children with education, health and care plans (EHCPs) is part of the reason that demand for home to school transport is soaring, Buckinghamshire Council has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 2015 and 2023, the number of youngsters in Buckinghamshire with an EHCP increased by 86 per cent, while the county’s school population rose by 10 per cent over the same period.

The cabinet member for transport Steve Broadbent provided the data during last week’s meeting of the finance and resources select committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “That is significant because many of those – not all – will require transport.”

The rise has been reported over an eight-year period. Photo from Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Local authorities have a statutory duty to provide free-of-charge arrangements for school travel to eligible children of statutory school age (five to 16 years).

Bucks Council provides school transport assistance for approximately 7,470 children and young people, including 5,000 students in mainstream schools, 1,870 at special needs schools and 600 students who receive personal transport budgets.

In addition to eligible students, the council transports approximately 340 non-eligible ‘spare seats’ students on its school buses – paid-for school bus transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home to school transport is one of the four largest areas of the council’s budget, along with temporary accommodation for homeless people and adult and children’s social care.

The council has a home to school transport programme to improve the situation, which includes looking at special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) eligibility, reviewing unsafe walking routes and better use of school and college non-attendance data.

More information on school transport routes in the county can be found online.