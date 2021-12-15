120 replantable Christmas tree saplings donated to new Aylesbury school

Aylesbury's newest primary school has received 120 replantable Christmas tree saplings to encourage sustainability.

Barratt David Wilson Homes donated the plants to 120 pupils at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, in the hopes children will consider a more sustainable approach to Christmas.

Pupils will be able to take home their sapling trees as an alternative to single use cut or plastic trees.

Kingsbrook View Primary Academy

Jon Turner, head of Academy at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy said: “We must strive towards a more sustainable lifestyle, and we welcome this donation from Barratt David Wilson North Thames to help our children do their bit to become greener. It’s a very festive take on sustainability, and we look forward to seeing the children’s trees grow!”

The company also sent another larger Christmas tree to the school along with decorations.

According to new recent research from Wildlife and Countryside around 114,000 tonnes of plastic packaging will be thrown away and not recycled in the UK this Christmas.

The housebuilder aims to be the first to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, and to building net zero carbon homes by 2030.

Barratt David Wilson Homes has committed to purchasing 100% of its operational energy from renewable sources.

Karly Williams, sales and marketing director for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “Taking a more sustainable approach as we build new homes remains our top priority and it is something we are acting on now.

"This is the second year we have run this festive campaign at schools near our developments and it serves as a reminder to make more environmentally considerate options.

"The campaign aligns with our own sustainability targets, including a 29% reduction of carbon emissions by 2025. We hope the children and their families enjoy planting and caring for their trees.”