Some of the highest-achieving state secondary schools across the Aylesbury Vale area also excel in another key metric - encouraging high levels of attendance.

This year’s secondary school exam season is now well underway, and a recent Department for Education report has shown just how much attendance could matter when it comes to how pupils do. It found those who attended school nearly every day in Year 11 were almost twice as likely to achieve a Grade 5 in their English and Maths GCSEs, compared to those who only attended 90 to 95% of the time. This means missing just 10 days of school cuts the likelihood of getting a strong pass by around 50%.

The Government’s full absence and attendance figures for the 2023/24 school year are also out now, and absences remain a big issue. England’s overall absence rate - or the percentage of half-days missed for all pupils - still lingers stubbornly above pre-pandemic levels. One in five pupils were also classified as ‘persistently absent’ from class, nearly double the pre-pandemic figure.

All absences can add up, so we’ve taken a look at how state-funded secondary schools in and around Aylesbury Vale compare when it comes to pupils missing class for any reason. It includes only local schools with overall absence rates under 10% - a fantastic achievement for any school community.

It is worth noting, however, that private and special schools are not included. All-through schools that cover key stage 4 (when pupils usually sit their GCSEs) are, but their attendance rates may include primary pupils.

Here are the 12 secondary schools that made the cut:

1 . Royal Latin School At the top of the list is the Royal Latin School, a selective secondary grammar academy in Buckingham with a 600-year history. It boasts a strong academic performance, with a 'well above average' GCSEs-based Progress 8 score - the highest band available. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a low overall absence rate of just 4.99%.

2 . Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School Next up is Sir Henry Floyd, another selective secondary academy. It is in Aylesbury, and had a strong 'above average' Progress 8 score last year. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 5.52%.

3 . Aylesbury High School Also in Aylesbury, this is a selective girls' secondary academy, and another 'well above average' performer. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 5.99%.