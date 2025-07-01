10 schools in Aylesbury Vale that have room for improvement according to their most recent Ofsted reports

The Bucks Herald has continued its look at schools based on their most recent Ofsted reports – and it shows the quality of education in Aylesbury Vale that only four ‘require improvement’ while the other six are one step off ‘outstanding’.

Thankfully in the Aylesbury area no schools are ranked as ‘inadequate’ and only a handful were told they need to improve when most recently visited by the watchdog.

It is clear that there are not 10 ‘bad’ schools in the Aylesbury area, but these are the 10 that have some room for improvement to achieve the top ranking according to the most recent reports they have received from Ofsted.

Where there is a tiebreaker we picked the schools that had a report published most recently on Ofsted’s website.

Photo of pupils used of illustrative purposes. Picture credit David Jones/PA

Use of Ofsted reports has become increasingly controversial in recent years, but the reports still form a valuable way to assess how different schools are performing in an area.

Every year thousands of schools up and down the country get a visit from an Ofsted inspector. For the purposes of this article we have filtered Ofsted reports by the highest ratings given out to schools in Aylesbury Vale and how recently the reports were published on the Ofsted website here.

Ofsted assesses schools on a number of different criteria including: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, development and leadership. If the public body awards the lowest marks to schools of ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ those institutions are carefully monitored and put on special programmes.

Ofsted gives schools one of four grades: ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’, and ‘inadequate’.

Aylesbury UTC

The school was rated as ‘requires improvement’ in an Ofsted report published on 18 July, 2024.

Oak Green School

The school was rated as ‘requires improvement’ in an Ofsted report published on 27 April, 2023.

Haydon Abbey School and Preschool

The school was rated as ‘requires improvement’ in an Ofsted report published on 25 April, 2023.

Elmhurst School

The school was rated as ‘requires improvement’ in an Ofsted report published on 15 December, 2023.

Thomas Hickman School

The school was rated as ‘good’ in an Ofsted report published on 10 March, 2025.

Stone Church of England Combined School

The school was rated as ‘good’ in an Ofsted report published on 5 February, 2025.

Benjamin College

The school was rated as ‘good’ in an Ofsted report published on 20 January, 2025.

Buckinghamshire College Group

The school was rated as ‘good’ in an Ofsted report published on 14 January, 2025.

Bierton Combined Church of England School

The school was rated as ‘good’ in an Ofsted report published on 13 January, 2025.

Stocklake Park Community School

The school was rated as ‘good’ in an Ofsted report published on 23 July, 2024.