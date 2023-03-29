Efforts to stamp out hare coursing is among Thames Valley police efforts praised by Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

The Rural Crime Taskforce has recovered stolen goods worth more than £1.5million and made a significant impact in reducing hare coursing offences in its work to reduce rural offences. The achievements were recognised by the Home Secretary along with Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber and Buckingham MP Greg Smith which recently met the taskforce to hear about its work.

Inspector Hutchings, who leads the team, explained the close working relation that has been developed with farmers and organisations such as the National Farmers Union (NFU).

Measures to safeguard machinery were discussed with Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Matthew Barber said: “It was great to showcase some of the work being done by Thames Valley Police to protect our rural communities.

“The Home Secretary heard from farmers and the NFU about the challenges that theft of machinery and tools present to those farming in Thames Valley. It also provided an opportunity to explain the work being done to improve forensic marking of machinery and equipment.”

MP Greg Smith has sponsored a Private Members Bill that will make the marking and registration of machinery a legal requirement.