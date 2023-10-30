Rodger, the Bucks Goat Centre's skeleton has Elton John glasses stolen during Halloween festivities

Rodger ,the Bucks Goat Centre's skeleton revealed his fab new look this week for Halloween, only to have his sunglasses stolen!

Every year the farm's resident ghoul dons a new outfit, and they have ranged from Britney Spears to King Trident and a HS2 worker.

But this year Rodger pulled out all the stops, and complete with a feather boa, shiny flares and a dashing wig and sunglasses his Elton look was complete.

But the get up did not last for long, as farm workers discovered that someone had taken Rodger's sunglasses during a visit to the farm's half term Halloween festivities.

Rodger has had his Elton glasses stolen!

Ruth Higgins, who runs the Layby Farm Stoke Mandeville attraction, said: "You couldn't make it up could you and you have to laugh. We like to think that a parent travelling home with their kids looked in the rear view mirror and spotted their child in the back in Rodger's sunglasses.

"Half term week has been so fun, and really well received by all the visitors, we had our new pumpkin shop this year which is still open ahead of Halloween."

The Bucks Goat Centre has previously appealed for donations in order to keep costs low, after HS2 works around the farm affected footfall. But with a great offer for visitors in the form of farm activities and a spooky Halloween trail the centre has enjoyed a boost.

Ruth added: "With the HS2 works so close it has been a very hard time for the whole of the Layby Farm complex, but half term week has been fun, and thank you to everyone who came out to support us.

"We are committed to keeping our entry costs low so that everyone can enjoy coming to visit the animals, so please do make a donation if you can,"