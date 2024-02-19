Pigalo! Bucks pig hits the jackpot three times in one week leading to piglets galore at attraction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet Henry the real life PIGALO who is celebrating after stunning farm staff by impregnating three sows in the same week.

The horny hog has been a busy boy, and his girlfriends Squeaks, Tina and Blossom are all expecting litters within days of each other after the epic feat.

Gizmo and Blanket the other boars didn't get a look in once the randy Henry had been to work, mating with all three sows in season.

Henry has been dubbed the 'pigalo' by farm staff - Animal News Agency

And with litters expected of around four piglets at a time, Henry's antics will result in a bumper crop of piglets.

Amersham, Bucks attraction, Kew Little Pigs, which breeds micro pigs to live in people's homes as pets encourages pregnancies as the farm and oversees the process. But this is the first time that a boar like Henry has gotten quite so lucky in such a short space of time.

Olivia Mikhail, 40 who runs Kew Little Pigs, said: "Henry really has been a busy boy, and I must say I am impressed that he has managed to hit the bullseye quite so comprehensively. It's going to be a busy time on the farm when all three litters are born, but we can't wait to meet the new arrivals."

To mark the event the farm has even started a tongue in cheek piglet naming competition, where fans of the attraction can guess how many piglets will be born, their birth dates and their sex.

Olivia added: "All of the piglets will either stay at the farm to meet visitors, or go on to be pets in people's homes. Pigs are still an unusual pet, but are cheaper to keep than a dog and just as loving.

"You can even teach them tricks, and take them for a walk on the lead. Thanks to Henry, even more people will get to experience the joy of pig keeping, and we still can't get over just how well he's done."