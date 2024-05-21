Cute sweet! Bucks farm reveals adorable names for newly born piglets
Kew Little Pigs, which is based in Old Amersham asked fans of the farm to help them name their new arrivals, and the winner James Nash chose old fashioned sweets, leading to the piglets being named Bonbon, Dolly, Rhubarb, Custard, Liquorice, Sherbet and Pear Drop.
Announced by the farm on social media this week, the tiny piglets are doing well, and are already enjoying meeting visitors to the award-winning attraction, which offers pet and play sessions with the animals.
Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "We had so many amazing name suggestions but old fashioned sweets really seemed to suit Blossom's gorgeous litter. Well done James for your winning suggestion.
"All of the piglets will stay with their mum on the farm until they are old enough to go to their new homes as pets, living the life that most pigs can only dream of. We are so proud of Blossom and the team who have worked so hard to ensure that mum and piglets are happy and healthy."
To celebrate the arrival of the piglets which have all already been reserved, the farm is offering 20% off a pet and play session. Simply type in pigsdiscount24 at the online check out when you book.
And Kew Little Pigs is also gearing up for two Alice In Wonderland-themed family fun days, which will take place on July 28 and August 25. Tickets to the fun-packed events cost £15 and includes a 45 minute pet and play session, themed farm activities and lots more.
To find out more about Kew Little Pigs, which has been voted among the top ten animal attractions in the world by Trip Advisor users go to www.kewlittlepigs.com