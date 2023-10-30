Cheeky Stoke Mandeville goats hide pumpkin stash on farm

A secret pumpkin stash has been uncovered after two cheeky goats were discovered hiding a very tasty treat.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year the farm has decided to change its offer, with a colourful and spooky pumpkin display on offer, and the land is now back being used by goats as part of their open space.

But in a hilarious twist, this week farm staff discovered that goats Skid and Penny had been hiding their very own Halloween secret, a closely guarded pumpkin plant left behind from last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth Higgins, who runs the farm, said: "Skid and Penny had done a very good job of hiding the existence of the pumpkin plant, no doubt looking forward to having a tasty treat of their own when the pumpkins grew. We only spotted it one day when out in the paddock but it was clear they had been tending the crop, and waiting for a pumpkin snack."

The goats were allowed to enjoy the pumpkin

The story has a happy ending, as the surprise pumpkin plant did indeed produce some fruit. When the pumpkins were ready the clever goats were allowed to enjoy them after all their hard work.

Ruth added: "We couldn't have just taken the plant away without allowing Skid and Penny to enjoy the fruits of their labour. They absolutely loved getting to eat the pumpkin.

"There is never a dull moment here at the Goat Centre, and we are continually surprised by the wit of the animals, and what they get up to."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Halloween fun is taking place during the half term holidays, until October 29, and there is no need to book to join in.

Pumpkins are on sale in the specially created shop now.

Ruth added: "Halloween is always a fun time at the Goat Centre, and we hope that people will enjoy our spooky Halloween trail. Expect a few frights along the way, but it won't be too scary as the animals will be on hand to make sure you are safe and sound.

"Our resident creepy creatures always love to receive visitors, and love seeing people having fun, so this will be wonderful for our animals too."

Throughout the half term holidays the attraction is also offering their popular mini farmer sessions, in which youngsters of all ages can learn how to take care of their favourite animal. You can book your session by emailing [email protected]

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ruth added: "We are really looking forward to seeing everyone, and please don't be put off by the HS2 work, we are still open and it is business as usual. The animals are looking forward to your visit!"