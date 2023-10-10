Community Sports Clubs in Buckingham are switching to solar thanks to funding from a local community solar farm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two local sports clubs received solar PV on their clubhouse this summer, and are encouraging community groups in the area to do the same.

Buckingham Town Cricket Club and Buckingham Rugby Club have both had a solar array installed on their clubhouse this summer, which will shed pounds from their electricity bill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both clubs will generate more than three-quarters of the energy used on-site, saving them over £1000 in energy bills each year. The money saved will be available to re-invest in the club, supporting grass-roots sports and community. A representative for Buckingham RUFC said:

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

"Buckingham Rugby Club were delighted to receive the grant from Gawcott Fields Community Solar for part payment for the Solar PV and Battery Storage system. It is not something The Club could fund independently, and it will make a huge difference to our site energy costs and also fits in with The Clubs proactive Environmental Policy.”

The solar array is funded by Gawcott Fields Community Solar, a Community Interest Company which runs a 4.17 megawatt solar array close to Gawcott.

It’s 16,000 solar panels generate 4 million kWh of renewable electricity a year, the equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 1000 homes. The solar farm is governed by local volunteer directors and run for the benefit of the local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The solar farm earns income from the sale of electricity and a Feed-in Tariff. Surplus income generated by the Community Solar Farm (after operating and finance costs) is then used to provide funding for community organisations and projects in the local area.

This funding is available as part of their Bee Green Grant Fund, which is open to local, community-led, environmentally-focused projects. Community Groups within 5KM of the solar farm can apply by visiting their website or emailing hello@gawcottsolar.co.uk.

Installation for both clubs was provided by Oakpark Group, a local business which provide fire, security, home control and energy solutions for both domestic and commercial customers throughout Buckinghamshire.