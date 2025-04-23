Youth Concern named Waddesdon and Rothschild Foundation’s 2025 Charity of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local independent charity Youth Concern has been chosen by staff and volunteers at Waddesdon Manor and the Rothschild Foundation as their official Charity of the Year for 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For 45 years, Youth Concern has played a vital role in supporting young people aged 13–25 across Aylesbury Vale—particularly those experiencing additional life challenges. The charity provides a welcoming Drop-in Centre, a counselling service and homelessness prevention projects, offering both emotional and practical support when young people need it most.

Youth Concern’s wide-ranging services are designed to empower young people, help them overcome barriers and provide the resources they need to lead healthy, happy and fulfilling lives. These include access to emotional support and counselling, guidance on education, training and employment, and practical assistance for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The Drop-in Centre also operates the first dedicated youth food bank in Aylesbury and offers signposting to specialist services covering substance misuse, sexual health, financial advice and legal support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Charity of the Year, Youth Concern will receive a donation from the Rothschild Foundation—a grant-making charity based at Waddesdon that supports Buckinghamshire communities—as well as support from staff and volunteers at fundraising events and volunteering opportunities throughout the year.

Youth Concern

Youth Concern has big ambitions and hopes to promote its services to more young people across Aylesbury Vale, deepen its reach within the community, and continue providing support to vulnerable young people.

Sir Roger Wright, CEO of Rothschild Foundation, says: “I am delighted to announce that Youth Concern is our Charity of the Year. Our Charity of the Year is voted for by our staff and volunteers and, as part of the award, Youth Concern will receive a grant of £20,000 from the Rothschild Foundation. In additional support of the charity, there will be a range of events and activities during the year. We will also be price matching selected products sold in the Waddesdon Manor gift shop over Summer and Christmas. We hope that the Foundation’s support will raise awareness of the positive impact that Youth Concern has on so many 13-25 year-olds in Aylesbury Vale.”

Hannah Asquith, CEO of Youth Concern, says: “Being chosen as the Rothschild Foundation’s charity of the year 2025-26 will help us deliver our purpose: to be here for and respond to local young people when they need us most. On behalf of the Youth Concern family, thank you. Your support will help local young people live their very best lives, no matter their start in life.”