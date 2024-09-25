Your Poppy Appeal needs YOU: Bucks locals urged to come forward as Royal British Legion volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Royal British Legion, the UK’s largest Armed Forces charity, is appealing for volunteers to roll up their sleeves and help run the annual Poppy Appeal in the Buckingham area.

Held every October and November throughout Remembrance, the RBL’s Poppy Appeal - which raises vital funds to support to the Armed Forces community - relies on more than 3,500 volunteers across the UK to help run the Appeal in their communities.

To help deliver this year’s appeal in Buckingham, the RBL is asking locals if they could spare some time to volunteer for the charity to help veterans, current personnel and their families, who have served and sacrificed for their country.

Poonam Vaja, the Poppy Appeal Manager for the Royal British Legion in Buckinghamshire, said:

“We would encourage anyone who is interested in volunteering for the Poppy Appeal to get in touch with us to find out more. You will be fully supported in the role, including receiving training before the Poppy Appeal, and volunteering is a great way to meet new people, support your community and build your skills.”

Volunteers help to distribute poppies within their communities – nearly 35 million across the UK - and can take on a range of roles, from committing a couple of hours of time to becoming a Poppy Appeal Organiser and leading a team of dedicated volunteers in their area.

Anyone interested in finding out more about being a volunteer can contact the RBL on a dedicated helpline 0345 845 1945, or online at rbl.org.uk/poppyappealvolunteer.

The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal is the charity’s largest fundraising campaign and takes place every year in the run up to Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Money raised from the Poppy Appeal makes a vital difference to people in the Armed Forces community, whatever the need, whenever it’s needed. This can include expert advice and practical support, everything from housing, debt and addiction issues, recovery from injury, getting back into work, campaigning for better treatment of serving personnel and veterans, to help with the cost-of-living crisis.