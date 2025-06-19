YMCA Charity Golf Day returns for its 2nd year
Join us on Friday 19th September at Aspley Guise & Woburn Sands Golf Club for a fantastic day of golf, networking, and fundraising – all while raising vital funds to support young people who have experienced, or at risk of homelessness across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire.
Team entry is £400 and includes:
- Breakfast rolls with tea and coffee on arrival
- 4-ball
- A 2-course evening meal
- Raffle prizes and auction
As well as entering a team there are sponsorship packages starting from just £150, it’s a great opportunity to raise your profile, connect with others, and enjoy some healthy competition.
Last year’s event raised an incredible £6,200 – and with your support, we’re aiming even higher in 2025.
“Seeing our community come together for the YMCA Golf Day is truly inspiring. Events like this go far beyond fundraising—they reflect the strength of local support. Every team, every sponsor, every player helps us to provide a young person with a safe place to call home, people they can trust and support to fulfil their potential.”
Lorraine Devereux, Fundraising Manager
Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a first-time player, we’d love for you to join
Book your team place now: https://mkymca.com/get-involved/events/golf-day-2025/
Enquire about sponsorship opportunities: [email protected]