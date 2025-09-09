XLFC raising money for YoungMinds charity at Bisham Abbey

A team representing XLFC, the UK's Leading 11-a-side weight-loss and mental health support football club, recently took to the pitch at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre for a charity match against Childbase, a leading childcare provider.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match was staged to raise funds for YoungMinds, one of the UK’s top charities supporting children’s and young people’s mental health. The event brought together players, supporters and staff in a day full of friendly competition and community spirit for an important cause.

XLFC was founded by Chris Broadhurst and Tom Giles, and officially launched at Bisham Abbey in January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris said: “XLFC weight-loss Football is about so much more than purely the game itself – it’s about community, support and making a positive difference in people’s lives, by offering them an inclusive environment to reach their personal health and fitness goals.

The two teams. Image by Peter Slack. Website: https://pslack83.smugmug.com/

“Supporting mental health and wellbeing specifically, is something very much aligned with the XLFC ethos, and in this case, it was never in question that we’d be involved with this fundraiser.

“This fundraiser is a great example of what happens when people come together for a cause that matters, and I’d like to thank the team at Bisham Abbey for letting us use their venue to host such a positive fundraiser for free. We’re extremely proud to play out part in raising awareness and funds to support young people’s mental health.”

Kieron French-Gere attends XLFC sessions and works for Childbase. He came up with the idea for a charity match: “When I suggested the idea of a charity football game for Childbase, I only had one opposition in mind. Being involved with XLFC meant I knew first hand that their welcoming and supportive nature would make them the perfect people to support in this venture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The overall experience was a positive one, and we have raised in excess of £600 for YoungMinds!”

The two teams. Image by Peter Slack. Website: https://pslack83.smugmug.com/

Howard Hastings, Active Communities Manager for Bisham Abbey, said: “Seeing two communities come together for such an important cause shows how sport can drive positive change and build support networks – everything we believe sport should be about. We’re proud to be part of that journey and look forward to welcoming XLFC each week as they continue to make a difference, both on and off the pitch.”

XLFC is a unique weight-loss and wellbeing programme that uses football as a tool to improve fitness, build confidence, and support healthier lifestyles in an inclusive environment. Sessions take place every Friday at Bisham Abbey, between 6.30pm to 7.30pm and 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

The weekly sessions are a combination of fitness classes focusing on injury prevention, core strength and mobility, and structured football training delivered by FA-qualified coaches.

Anyone interesting in attending an XLFC session at Bisham Abbey, please visit the website: https://www.xlfc.uk/