'World's smallest boar' welcomes litter of piglets on Amersham farm

Kew Little Pigs is celebrating a very special new arrival, or rather, eight of them.

The farm has welcomed a litter of eight piglets to proud mum Venus, affectionately nicknamed “Aardvark” by staff because of her adorably long snout.

The new brood, four boys and four girls, are already charming visitors, but their father may be about to make history himself. Pluto, a firm favourite at the farm, is set to become the World’s Smallest Proven Boar when Guinness World Records confirm his title in the coming months.

Owner Olivia Mikhail, who founded Kew Little Pigs back in 2010, said: “It’s always magical when we welcome new piglets, but this litter is extra special because Pluto is on track to make history. We pride ourselves on giving our pigs the happiest, most enriching lives possible, and seeing Venus settle into motherhood with her little ones has been wonderful.”

Proud mum and dad! Tiny Pluto with his wife Venus who has just given birth - Animal News Agency

Kew Little Pigs is no ordinary attraction. The ethical farm has grown from Olivia’s back garden project into one of the top 10% of animal attractions worldwide on TripAdvisor, with a reputation for promoting responsible pig ownership. Every piglet that leaves the farm goes to a carefully vetted forever home, and new owners must take a comprehensive pig-keeping course to ensure the animals are properly cared for.

For those eager to meet the new arrivals, the piglets will be starring in the farm’s upcoming Halloween Extravaganza, running from 25 October to 2 November. The family-friendly half-term event promises a spooky trail, a Bring Your Own Carved Pumpkin Competition, a colouring-in contest, and a Fancy Dress Competition on 31 October only, not forgetting plenty of piggy snuggles.

Visitors can also book the farm’s popular Piggy Pet & Play sessions, with 10% off using the code pigsdiscount24.