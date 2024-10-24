Work begins on Project Gigabit rollout to 150,000 homes across Buckinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, has begun work to connect up to 150,000 homes and businesses across rural areas of East Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire to next generation, full fibre broadband as part of the government’s Project Gigabit programme.

Works have now begun in East Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, with works in Hertfordshire set to begin in 2025. The rollout was made possible by the award of £58m in Project Gigabit subsidy to CityFibre, which is also contributing its own additional investment to further expand and densify its network.

In total, up to 150,000 homes and business in East Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire will have access to CityFibre’s full fibre broadband, part of CityFibre’s commitment to reach at least 8 million premises nationwide.

This rollout marks the fifth of nine Project Gigabit delivery contracts, known as ‘lots’, secured by CityFibre, with the first Project Gigabit customers already connected to a new ultrafast 2.2bbps symmetrical broadband service in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

East Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire are grouped under one Project Gigabit ‘Lot’, bid for and won by CityFibre.

The new network will provide residents and businesses with access to a wide range of Internet Service Providers, including well-known brands like Vodafone, TalkTalk and Zen as well as a number of exciting new providers. Sky’s Full Fibre Broadband will also become available on CityFibre’s full fibre network from next year.

Built using gold-standard XGS-PON technology, capable of supporting speeds of up to 10Gbps, CityFibre’s full fibre network will enable its current and future ISP partners to serve customers with far faster and more reliable broadband services than the legacy copper-based network currently available in the build areas.

Throughout the build, CityFibre will work closely with local stakeholders to ensure disruption is minimised and that the build is managed safely and efficiently. Residents and local businesses will be contacted ahead of any work starting.

Greg Mesch, Chief Executive Officer at CityFibre, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing world class digital infrastructure to East Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire, helping to ensure no one is left behind. With build now underway, we look forward to helping communities free themselves from the copper networks of the past and experience next generation full fibre services that are revolutionising how people work, relax and communicate.”

Full fibre networks use 100% fibre optic technology to carry data at light speed all the way to the home or business, offering near limitless bandwidth and reliable connectivity. People interested in upgrading to full fibre can find out more about the build, pre-register their interest and ensure they are updated on service availability at: www.cityfibre.com