‘Without SSAFA, I wouldn’t be here today’: Jacky Aubrey turns to running and military charity for support

Jacky Aubrey and her family have looked to SSAFA for support when life’s problems seemed insurmountable. To show her appreciation, Jacky is running the London Marathon and raising funds for the Armed Forces charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacky is from Cornwall, but due to her father’s 30+ years in the RAF, they moved around frequently. While Jacky went on to work for the Ministry of Defence (MOD) for 20 years, her ties to the RAF continued when her husband John joined in 2007. They married in 2011 and have two children together, Freya and Zac, and the family now live in High Wycombe.

Jacky has struggled with depression and anorexia on and off since her early 20s, and on top of that, she has started having non-epileptic seizures over the past two and a half years. The seizures happen daily and last anywhere from a couple of minutes to over an hour, putting her life on hold until they subside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacky called on SSAFA for help, and her call was answered: “I’ve been struggling with my physical and mental health for years, and the seizures have been especially tough to deal with. My SSAFA caseworker has been amazing. She’s helped me find medical assistance, liaised with doctors and schools, and generally is someone I can talk to about anything. My husband also has a caseworker who helps him with his own needs.”

Jacky in her running attire.

Running is Jacky’s escape from these struggles, and she has found it helps lessen the frequency and severity of her seizures. She has previously run the Brighton and Liverpool Marathons and tried six times to secure a London Marathon ballot place. On her seventh try, and for the benefit of the charity that has helped her and her family so much, Jacky is thrilled to finally get the opportunity.

“It’s ok to not be ok all of the time – I’ve endured a lot over the last few years, and I hope that my running the Marathon can help raise awareness for mental health struggles. I can safely say that without the support from my SSAFA caseworker, I wouldn’t be alive today.”

You can donate to Jacky’s fundraising page at

www.justgiving.com/page/jaclyn-aubrey-1712908907178.

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity has one aim: to make sure that no-one in the Armed Forces family ever battles alone. For more information about SSAFA visit ssafa.org.uk/requestingbackup.