Winslow Show welcomes summer sun and bumper crowds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An estimated 6,500 visitors had a fantastic day of family fun at Winslow Show 2024.

The summer sun made a welcome return this August Bank Holiday Monday and brought with it bumper crowds to this year's Winslow Show.

Highlights of the show included an all-time high of over 70 cars entering the Wheels in Winslow classic vehicle display and popular folk and shanty live music from the Tone Rangers, Gracenotes, the Brave Marauders, Freddie’s Barnet and the Turf Tappers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Best in Show for the classic vehicle display – was an Austin Healy 3000 with the Oldest Car class being won by a 100 year old Ford Model T. Visitors enjoyed over 70 stalls, a remarkable array of local artists and artisans in the crafts marquee, children’s funfair, live entertainment from Simon Says Magic, livestock displays and traditional family entertainment.

The Turf Tappers playing live at Winslow Show.

Mr P Bodily & D McGarrry won overall Show Champion in the sheep competition with Mr James Brown winning Reserve Champion. Young handler for the seven years and under class was won by Lenny Claridge and young handler for the age 8-14 years class was won by Eleanor Tompkins.

More than 200 dogs took part in the pedigree and novelty dog show with scurry and sent training demonstrations delivered by Top Drive Dog Training and Follow My Lead K9 Academy. Taking Best in Show for the pedigree classes was Bosco a Bracco Italiano breed one of the oldest of the pointing breeds and admired and celebrated in the novelty class was Best in Show Alfie a Cocker Spaniel.

Stall holders across the Show are reporting on the many hundreds of pounds being raised on the day and organisers of the Show will meet later this year to confirm the total raised and award donations to local charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean White, Chairman of the Winslow Show Association, said: “Winslow Show provides a fantastic family day out that celebrates both town and countryside. It’s packed full of traditional entertainment – whether that’s a charity tombola or ‘hook-a-duck’ to our popular dog show and livestock competition.

Milton Keynes Age UK providing refreshments at Winslow Show 2024.

"We’re so grateful for eveyone’s support and want to thank our wonderful volunteers, including Edgcott & Winslow Young Farmers, Winslow Lions Club; Winslow Rotary Club; Buckingham & Winslow District Scouts.”

For further information about the show visit www.winslowshow.org.uk