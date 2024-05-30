Winslow celebrates 44 years of friendship in France

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of Winslow Anglo French Twinning Association (WAFTA) recently visited Winslow’s twin town of Cours in central France for a four day stay to celebrate the 44th anniversary of their twinning partnership.

WAFTA members were hosted by local families, many of whom are long established friends, and treated to the most generous official and personal hospitality.

The visit began with an official reception and welcome for members and their hosts in the Chateau de la Fargette as the opening to an active and well organised programme. Amongst the highlights were the official dinner and dance for visitors and hosts and a visit to the Parc des Oiseaux, the largest bird park in Europe. Hosts and visitors also joined together on the final day, in the grounds of the Chateau for a celebration picnic lunch in glorious summer weather. Winslow Concert Band, who are also members of WAFTA, joined forces with their local counterparts Harmonie de Thizy to give us all a very accomplished joint performance before the meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members also placed wreaths on behalf of Winslow Town Council, WAFTA and The Royal British Legion during a ceremony at the War Memorial. Left to right Gordon Wiseman, Winslow Deputy Mayor; Patrice Verchere, Mayor of Cours; Peter Smith, Chairman of WAFTA; Dennis Corben, Chairman of The Royal British Legion, Winslow Branch

Wreaths were laid at the War Memorial by, left to right:Gordon Wise

It was an active programme that did justice to the occasion but allowed time to relax with hosts, enjoy the local food and wine and renew old friendships.