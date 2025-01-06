Wingrave Recreation Ground Clubhouse and Pavilion saved with Government funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wingrave and Rowsham Parish Council has been given up to £210,000 as part of a fund to save treasured amenities across the UK and support vital services.

In total 85 local treasures including community centres, parks, pubs and sports clubs will be saved thanks to £36 million of government funding.

In Wingrave, the local Parish Council will be able to rebuild the pavilion and bowls clubhouse to create a focal point for recreation within the community. The new buildings will increase much needed access to sport, particularly for disabled users such as the nearby McIntyre School for children with disabilities. This will be achieved as a result of £210,000 of funding from the government.

This UK-wide funding by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government will help protect cherished local places from closure and disrepair, preserving popular sports for local services and visitors.

The government is also developing a communities White Paper to set up a future strategy that will empower local people with stronger tools to control their area’s future.

This will include delivering on the Labour Party’s manifesto commitment to introduce a stronger ‘Right to Buy’ scheme to take over important community assets so they can determine their future in a meaningful way.

This will be a genuine shift so local people feel far more control, power and agency in the place they live.

Laura Kyrke-Smith, Member of Parliament for Aylesbury and the villages, said: “I’m delighted that Wingrave and Rowsham Parish Council will be given this funding to support the rebuilding of the pavilion and bowls clubhouse. This is a vital community asset that residents know and love.

“Labour is committed to restoring pride in our communities by giving them greater control over their local area. I hope to see more of these powers for communities through fulfilling our manifesto pledge to extend a ‘Right to Buy’ power.”

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “We are delivering on our Plan for Change by saving these vital community assets to provide important opportunities for working people and their families.

These projects represent what is so special about communities across the UK – bringing people of all ages together, providing vital support and giving them a sense of purpose and belonging.

“Every project will support social causes in the community, keeping widely used services open and thriving to improve people’s health and wellbeing.”