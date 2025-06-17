Willen Hospice launches ambitious new strategy: ‘Ready for Tomorrow Today’

Willen Hospice has today unveiled its new three-year strategy, Ready for Tomorrow Today – a proactive response to the challenges and opportunities facing the Hospice and the wider Milton Keynes community.

Having provided exceptional, compassionate care for over 40 years, Willen Hospice’s new roadmap outlines how it will continue to meet the rising demand for its services in one of the UK’s fastest-growing cities, while addressing the mounting financial pressures it faces as one of the most underfunded hospices in the country.

“Ready for Tomorrow Today is not just a strategy – it’s a promise to our community,” said Kate Broadhurst, Chief Executive of Willen Hospice. “We are taking action now to secure the future of hospice care in Milton Keynes. That means being financially sustainable, expanding access to care, and making Willen an exceptional place to work and volunteer. It’s a bold step forward, and one we’re proud to take with the support of our community, our partners and our people.”

Meeting the challenges ahead

Willen Hospice has made a new promise to the Milton Keynes community to secure the future of local hospice care

The strategy sets out three key priorities that will guide the Hospice's work through to 2028:

1. High-quality care for all

Willen Hospice will continue to deliver outstanding care while working to remove barriers and ensure equitable access across all communities in Milton Keynes.

2. A great place to work and volunteer

With people at the heart of the organisation, the strategy emphasises a culture where staff and volunteers feel empowered, supported and inspired.

3. Financial sustainability

The Hospice will grow income through fundraising and retail, explore new revenue streams, and campaign for a fairer share of NHS funding – crucial steps in meeting increased demand.

“This strategy represents our deep commitment to building a hospice that is resilient, compassionate and inclusive,” said Rachel Medill, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “We are not just responding to the pressures of today – we are preparing to meet the needs of tomorrow’s Milton Keynes with confidence, purpose and care.”

An invitation to the community

As part of the launch, Willen Hospice is calling on local residents, businesses, donors and decision-makers to stand alongside them in delivering this vision.

“With the support of our incredible community, we will continue to be there for everyone who needs us – today, tomorrow and for generations to come,” added Kate Broadhurst.

To read the full strategy and find out how to get involved, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/strategy