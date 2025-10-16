Willen Hospice joins MPs in Westminster to back Hospice UK’s call for fair funding for hospice care

Willen Hospice joined parliamentarians in Westminster earlier this week as part of Hospice UK’s national campaign launch calling for urgent reform of hospice funding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign – Fair Funding for Hospices – sets out a four-point plan to make hospice funding fair, transparent and sustainable, ensuring everyone in the UK can access high-quality palliative and end-of-life care.

Willen Hospice Chief Executive, Kate Broadhurst, met with local MPs Callum Anderson, Emily Darlington and Chris Curtis to share how national reform could transform hospice care for people across Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to represent Milton Keynes in Westminster, standing alongside Hospice UK to call for a fair and sustainable funding model for hospice care,” said Kate. “At Willen Hospice, we provide vital support for many local people every year, yet only 12.7% of our costs are met through ongoing NHS funding. The proposed reform would allow us to focus on caring for patients and families rather than constantly bridging the funding gaps.”

L-R: Charlie King, Hospice UK; Chris Curtis MP; Kate Broadhurst, Willen Hospice; Callum Anderson MP; Emily Darlington MP

Hospice UK’s plan calls for:

1. Full NHS funding for specialist palliative care provided by hospices.

2. Fair, multi-year NHS contracts that reflect the real cost of services.

3. Parity in pay awards so hospice staff receive equivalent pay rises to NHS colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Fair access everywhere so people’s postcodes don’t determine the quality of care they can access.

Toby Porter, Chief Executive of Hospice UK, said: “Willen Hospice is a powerful example of why reform is urgently needed. Despite providing exceptional care for its community, it receives barely half the national average in NHS funding. This kind of inequity exists across the country and threatens the sustainability of services that thousands of families depend on. The government must act to create a fair, consistent funding system so every hospice can plan confidently for the future.”

Willen Hospice supports this national approach while continuing to lobby locally for equitable funding from the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (ICB).

Kate Broadhurst added: “National reform will take time, but change can also start locally. We’re working closely with our ICB, Milton Keynes University Hospital and community nursing partners to secure fairer funding in the short term ensure every person in the Milton Keynes area receives the compassionate care they deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Curtis, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “Willen Hospice is a cornerstone of our community, and I know from first-hand experience just how compassionate and dedicated their staff are, and how much they help people through some of the most difficult times in their lives. They provide vital care and support to individuals and families when they need it most. It’s essential that we secure a long-term funding settlement so that Willen can continue their invaluable work for many years to come.”

Emily Darlington, MP for Milton Keynes Central, said: “Everyone deserves access to high-quality palliative care, wherever they live. Willen Hospice does incredible work supporting people and families across Milton Keynes, but it’s clear that the current funding system isn’t fair. I fully support the campaign for a sustainable national approach to hospice funding, so hospices like Willen can keep delivering the care our community depends on.”

Callum Anderson, MP for Buckingham and Bletchley, said: “Willen Hospice provides exceptional care and support for local families across Milton Keynes, often at the most difficult times in their lives. Their work embodies compassion and community. It’s essential that hospices like Willen are given fair, sustainable funding so they can continue providing this vital service. I’m pleased to support their call for reform through Hospice UK’s campaign.”

Strengthening financial sustainability through equitable funding is a key pillar of the hospice’s Ready for Tomorrow Today strategy, as its teams work to protect and grow palliative care for people in and around Milton Keynes.

For more information on Willen Hospice’s strategy and how you can support its work, visit willen-hospice.org.uk/strategy