Wheels in motion: Kingsbrook residents embrace active lifestyle

Since bicycles are cheaper to operate, offer health benefits and are more environmentally friendly, Barratt David Wilson Homes recently supported an educational cycling event which took place on 19th July at The Kingsbrook School at its Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury, the event sought to encourage residents to choose their bikes over cars.

The event was hosted by BeSpoke Cycling Instruction, offering training to adults and children of all levels to develop new skills, learn about maintenance techniques and top tips. This will help residents learn how to safely ride a bike around Aylesbury’s cycling routes such as Platinum Way and St Peter’s Greenway.

BeSpoke Cycling Instruction is the biggest supplier of Bikeability Cycle Training to schools in Buckinghamshire, Windsor & Maidenhead and Slough. The cycle provider aims to make cycling accessible to all ensuring people stay fit and healthy whilst gaining confidence to ride their bikes on today’s roads.

David Haynes from BeSpoke Cycling Instruction said: “Our main goal of these events is to ensure we leave having given both adults and children at Kingsbrook a newfound confidence when riding their bikes on the road, as well as guidance when it comes to maintenance. We want residents to be able to make the most of the cycling routes in Aylesbury that connect to several amenities across the town, especially those travelling to and from work or school.

Kingsbrook residents with BeSpoke Cycling Instruction

“Not only do we want residents to use a bike around Aylesbury to be more sustainable, but we also want everyone to experience the health benefits that come with cycling, such as improved cardiovascular health, boosted mental well-being and muscle strengthening.”

Marc Woolfe, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames added: “After last year’s success we knew that we wanted to host another cycling event for residents at Kingsbrook. Once again, we partnered with BeSpoke Cycling Instruction to host the event teaching residents about the benefits of choosing a bike over a car and boosting confidence when on the road. We are pleased to see that the residents gained lots of useful tips and knowledge about safety when it comes to cycling on the road and we hope that everyone has been inspired to start cycling around Kingsbrook’s 400+ acres of public open green space.”

