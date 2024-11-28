Join other local people of all ages for a fun day of wheelchair sports.

On Thursday 5 December Stoke Mandeville based charity WheelPower will welcome up to 50 local people of all ages with physical disabilities to the 2024 Buckinghamshire Sports Festival. This one-day event will give participants the opportunity to try and experience a variety of wheelchair sports.

This event is open to anyone with a physical disability and suitable for both children and adults, proving that age is now barrier to the enjoyment of sports. On the day there will be 5 sports on offer including wheelchair basketball, cricket, boccia, table tennis and athletics.

All sessions will be delivered by experienced coaches from local disability sports clubs and supported by local volunteers to ensure all the participants enjoy every moment.

Trish took part in our 2023 event said:

Join in, try new sports & meet new people

“It’s my first time at a WheelPower Sports festival and it’s been a really good day. I’ve never done archery before and I managed to hit the bullseye which was amazing, I’ve never done pickleball either which was a lot of fun, and I even did a bit of boccia too. As well as the sport it’s just been fun meeting other people I’ve never met before and getting my competitiveness on!”