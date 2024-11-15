Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh signing the Stoke Mandeville Stadium visitors book

WheelPower, the national charity for wheelchair sport, based at the world famous Stoke Mandeville Stadium, birthplace of the Paralympic Movement today announced that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh has become the charity’s new Royal Patron.

WheelPower supports disabled people to play and enjoy sport and works across the UK to transform the lives of disabled children and adults through movement, activity and sport.

The announcement came as part of a Royal Visit to WheelPower at Stoke Mandeville Stadium by Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh where there was an opportunity to see the work of the charity, founded in 1972 by the father of the Paralympics, the late Professor Sir Ludwig Guttmann.

Rosie Vestey, President of WheelPower made the announcement stating: “WheelPower are delighted that Her Royal Highness has agreed to become our Royal Patron and we are excited to work with Her Royal Highness to promote our work and increase the number of disabled people we can support in the future. Disabled people are 50% less likely than non-disabled people to be active and so our work is vital to encourage young and newly disabled people to find a sport they can enjoy as part of an active life.”

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh stated “It’s a huge honour for me to take on this Patronage. I really am delighted. I look forward to working with you in the future to make disability sport more visible and more accessible so that many more people can experience the genuine benefits that it gives”

Rob Wilson, Chairman of WheelPower stated: “We are immensely grateful to our former Royal Patron, His Majesty King Charles III for the important contribution he made during his time as Prince of Wales. His Majesty is now handing the reins over to HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh, and we are thrilled to welcome Her Royal Highness to the charity and look forward to working with her in the future.”