Wheelchair users are invited to rise up and try golf this October

On October 14th The Golf Trust is inviting wheelchair users and people with mobility impairments from across Buckinghamshire to try golf at Woburn Golf Club using the club’s new Paragolfer.

This incredible all-terrain machine raises users up to a standing position which means that they can swing a golf club freely, allowing them a unique opportunity to stand up and enjoy significant health benefits offered by golf.

Coaches from The Golf Trust, a national charity dedicated to delivering accessible golf, will be providing two taster sessions for wheelchair users and people with mobility impairments such as Parkinson’s, Cerebral palsy, spinal cord injury or muscular dystrophy as examples. The sessions at Woburn Golf Club will be split into a morning session which will run from 10-12:30 and the afternoon from 1-3:30. Registration can be made through Eventbrite and carers, family and friends are welcome to join participants to see the Paragolfer in action.

“Golf is quite unique in terms of wheelchair sports,” explains Cae Menai-Davis, Founder of The Golf Trust. “The Golf Trust coaches use the Paragolfer to raise the user into a standing position, allowing a safe and conventional golf swing. Most of the people we see at our sessions haven’t stood up since they became wheelchair users. Some may have played golf before their accident, but some have never experienced the game before. Whichever route users come through we know that the physical, social and mental benefits of playing golf will be life changing for them.”

Paragolfer instruction with Cae Menai Davis.

There are currently 8 Paragolfers in the UK, one of which will be permanently located at Woburn Golf Club which is also host to the G4D Open, an annual event that many of the world’s most talented golfers with disabilities come to compete in. This means participants in this taster event will have the opportunity to carry on playing golf after the taster session.

Jason O’Malley – Managing Director Woburn Golf Club added, “Having staged The G4D Open for the past two years, we were grateful when The R&A Foundation presented Woburn Golf Club with a Paragolfer, offering us an opportunity to increase our involvement with disabled golfers. We look forward to welcoming The Golf Trust to Woburn for the Rise Up and Play Golf Event on the 14th October and to being part of what we hope could make a difference to peoples’ lives.”

About The Golf Trust

The Golf Trust was set up in 2012 to bring people together through golf. The Golf Trust’s work has brought the benefits of golf to thousands of people and helped to make golf an accessible sport for all. We can harness the power of golf as a driver of social mobility and change. The impact of our work goes beyond what happens on the golf course; Golf has the power to bring together homes, families and communities. We are passionate about using golf to inspire and empower the people we work with to lead happier and healthier lives. Our specialism is adapting the golf activity to suit the needs of the community. Golf is the one of very few sports where four generations of a family can take part together. Charity number 11723134