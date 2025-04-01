What do you do with forty plus Squirrels?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forty Squirrels from Aylesbury met for a Scoot around Bearbrook School playground. Squirrels from 1st and 3rd Aylesbury Scout Groups participated in the event which involved going over ramps, scooting along a wiggly line, a limbo obstacle, wash the scooter and a pit stop for refreshments.

At the end of the event, all of the children received a medal as a memento of their scooting for an hour.

Ruby, aged six said, “What I like about Squirrels is the fun activities and going on camps. At camp we had a camp fire where we sang songs. I toasted a marshmallow and squashed it between two chocolate biscuits. It was yummy.” Leo, aged five said, “I like the games and making new friends. I liked making a bird feeder out of recycled bottles. It’s in my garden and I hope birds will use it.”

Robert, the father of twins Ayra and Kara said, “The girls have learned different things in a fun way. This includes emergency aid and what number to phone if you need the emergency services. They’ve also learned about the solar system using fruit. They’ve improved their listening skills, along with their communication and confidence.”

Adult volunteer Katie said, “I started volunteering when my daughter joined Squirrels last year. As a volunteer I’ve got to know the children and their parents. It’s been very rewarding planning the programme for the children. Being involved with the planning, organising and running the meetings has boosted my confidence.”

Volunteer Abi said, “Squirrels are growing in Aylesbury and we have nearly 100 children aged 4 to 6 on the waiting list to join. We’ve also got children wanting to join Beavers, Cub and Scouts. We’re looking for more volunteers to help with sections so we can provide more children and young people with opportunities to have fun, make friends and try new activities. For adults there’s the opportunity to help children and enrich their lives. We can teach children new skills and get a great deal of satisfaction from seeing a child succeed at something they found difficult.”

For more information about Scouts, please visit www.bucks-scouts.org.uk