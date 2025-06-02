What can you do with nearly 400 Cub Scouts?

Activities the children were able to participate in ranged from archery to caving, circus skills to high ropes, pedal karts to tomahawk throwing, and water rockets to a 3G swing.

After reaching the top of the climbing wall, Matilda said, “It was exciting to climb the wall, and you feel good when getting to the top. I went on the 3G swing and the zip wire this morning.” When asked to describe Cubs in three words she said, “Exciting, fun and enjoyable.”

When coming off the 3G swing, Amrees, Charlie and Ethan said, “We’ve never been on a 3G swing before, so we didn’t know what to expect. There was a moment of anguish when we got to the top and then had to pull the cord to release the swing. At one point, we were petrified, and that moved into enjoyment. We would definitely go on it again.”

Emma King, Lead volunteer for Cub Scouts in Buckinghamshire said, “Events like this take a lot of planning, organising and delivering. When you see the children coming back from the activities with huge smiles on their faces, you are pretty sure that you got it right. It’s an enormous effort from a dedicated team of volunteers to organise an event like this. As you walk around the site, and listen to what the children are talking about, or you stop to listen to the laughter and screams, you know the children are having a great time and that all of the efforts have been worthwhile.”

Adult volunteer Nigel said, “With large waiting lists across Buckinghamshire, the call is for more people to volunteer. He added, “With this week being “Volunteers’ week”, maybe it’s a great opportunity to get involved in an organisation that caters for children and young people aged 4 to 17.” Adult volunteer Graham said, “I joined as a volunteer about three years ago when my children joined. It’s great to see the children having fun on many different activities, seeing children enjoy themselves and learn new things. As a volunteer, I’ve become more involved in the community, made new friends, built up my social skills and got the opportunity to obtain permits to take the children on activities such as water sports.”

For more information about Scouts, for children, young people or volunteering, please visit www.buckinghamshirescouts.org.uk

