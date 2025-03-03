What a hoot: Oxfordshire care home welcomes friendly feathered visitors

A care home in Thame opened its doors to some feathered friends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Care UK’s Cuttlebrook Hall, on Stock Road, were surprised when a flock of owls flew into the home for a special visit. Among the group of owls was a tawny owl named Hazelnut from Al’s Owls, run by local expert Alan Charlett. The residents were able to interact with and hold the wide-eyed creatures, as well as learn more about their new feathered friends, prompting them to reminisce about animal encounters they’d had in their younger years.

Resident Guida, aged 101, said: “It was lovely to see the owls, and we all got a chance to hold one. The owls were so well behaved, and I learned that when they turn their head all the way around, it isn’t really all the way, as their head goes back and then turns the other way quickly, which was fascinating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alana Corr, Home Manager at Cuttlebrook Hall, said: “Here at Cuttlebrook Hall, we’re always planning new activities and experiences to keep residents entertained and put a smile on their faces. “Animal therapy sessions are a great way of improving relaxation and wellbeing in older people – the residents loved getting up close with the owls and learning more about the gentle creatures. The visit prompted everyone to share their own animal-related stories, and it was lovely to listen to these cherished memories.

L-R Wendy, Susan, Alan of Al's Owls, Margaret, Andy, Leslie, Sylvia.

“I’d like to extend a big thank you to Al’s Owls for a fantastic afternoon – we’re already looking forward to our next animal encounter!”

Cuttlebrook Hall is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, dementia and short-term respite care. The care home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies and includes its very own cinema, hair and beauty salon and café.

For more information on Cuttlebrook Hall, please call Customer Relations Manager Zak Herring on 01844 700183, or email [email protected]