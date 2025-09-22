We’ve Got You: Bucks bus operator gets positive comments about drivers

Praise for local bus drivers

Buckinghamshire bus operator, Stagecoach East, has revealed some of the messages it has received, from local people, to praise its Drivers over the last period.

Stagecoach East has received a range of positive comments - one customer said: “Our Driver was welcoming and very courteous to passengers, and professional. He also clearly explained to passengers about a diversion in place so that they could get off when they needed. A smooth drive as well.”

Another added: “Getting the bus this morning and the Driver is being so kind and generous, making sure everyone is safely seated before he drives off, to make sure no one falls over. I wanted to compliment him for the care and compassion he is showing to all the older bus users, in addition to being generally lovely and courteous. Keep up the great work!”

Meanwhile, another customer said: “Outstanding service! Our Driver was incredibly attentive and accommodating of a disabled passenger (a wheelchair user). There was a mother with a child with a large pram, he politely asked them to move off the bus, to let the wheelchair passenger get on with enough space, and once the wheelchair user was in, the pram user got back on the bus comfortably.

“Disabled people deserve top service such as this - keep up the fantastic and empathetic leadership!”

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Our Drivers take great pride in offering an outstanding service to our loyal customers, so it is very encouraging to get this feedback. At Stagecoach, our promise to our customers is that ‘we’ve got you’, because we recognise how important our services are to so many people in our local communities. We always want to live out that promise in how we work on a daily basis.”

The comments come during Catch the Bus Month, and only days after it was revealed that Stagecoach East’s reliability is now over 99%. Stagecoach routinely records the actual number of miles that it runs, and where it cannot run them because of factors such as congestion, diversions, or driver illness. It found that, over the past 12 months, it ran 99.1% of the miles it was timetabled to run.

