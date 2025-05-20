Weston Turville puts the fun into fundraising

David Blackmore will soon be heading off on his 70k-in-a-day challenge.

Fundraisers enjoyed a treasure hunt and live music at a tea party in Buckinghamshire, raising money as part of Christian Aid Week 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Weston Turville Christian Aid Group organised the event in the grounds of the Manor House.

Organiser David Blackmore said: “We had a children’s treasure hunt and music by the Star Flutes Ensemble, the Chiltern Handbell Ringers and Weston Turville School Pop Choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And despite a certain football match being on, we had more than 200 people and raised £1,069.83 which is more than last year.”

More than 200 people enjoyed the teatime fundraiser.

Meanwhile former film editor David is going that extra mile and has challenged himself to cycle 70k in a day.

The 66-year-old BAFTA-award-winner, who has already raised more than £1,700, explained: “I’m doing 70k in May to raise money for the vital and urgent work of Christian Aid in its 80th anniversary year.The plan is to cycle 70km on May 30 in solidarity with millions of people who have to walk long distances every day to fetch water or sell their produce.”

Money raised during Christian Aid Week will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s appeal is focusing on work in Guatemala, in Central America, where climate change is causing the seasons to intensify and shift erratically. Water sources are drying up and vital crops are failing, plunging farming families into hunger and poverty.

Weston Turville serves up a teatime treat for Christian Aid.

Despite the challenges families are facing, the unstoppable power of hope drives people to look for ways to push back, diversifying and growing more resilient crops, building water recycling systems using household items, and creating organic fertiliser.

To support David, please visit his fundraising page - David's 70k-in-a-day cycling challenge - Christian Aid Fundraise – and to find out more about projects like these and how to get involved, go to www.christianaid.org.uk.