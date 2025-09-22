Wendover charity marks 40 years of supporting local people with neurological conditions

The Chilterns Neuro Centre, a Wendover-based charity, is celebrating 40 years of supporting people in the local community affected by MS, Parkinson’s and strokes.

Founded in 1985 by a group of dedicated volunteers, the charity was originally set up to provide care and support for people with MS in ways that the NHS could not. Over the years, its services have expanded to include vital support for people affected by Parkinson’s and stroke, offering therapies, exercise programmes, social groups and emotional support for both individuals and their families.

From modest beginnings, the charity has grown into a trusted hub for hundreds of local people, providing a lifeline that helps improve quality of life and wellbeing. Its dedicated team of staff and volunteers continues to ensure that those facing long-term neurological conditions are not left to cope alone.

“We are incredibly proud to be marking our 40th anniversary," said Richard Parkin, CEO of the Chilterns Neuro Centre. "What began as a small group of people determined to make a difference has grown into a thriving community resource. This milestone is not only a chance to celebrate what has been achieved, but also to thank our volunteers, supporters and staff who make our work possible. Most importantly, it is about reaffirming our commitment to supporting people who need us, now and in the future.”

Members of the Chilterns Neuro Centre sharing a joke. The social side of the Centre is as important as the physical therapy it provides.

“The Centre has evolved in leaps and bounds over the years," says Lynsey Street, one of the earliest members of the Centre. "There have been new buildings, new treatments and new staff, always improving and always doing the very best for members to lead as full a life as possible.”

“The magnificent building and facilities we enjoy today seem a world away from how they were in the past,” said Kay Lewis, another early member. “Although we are very fortunate to have them, what really matters – the commitment, care and compassion – are exactly the same as they always were.”

If you have MS, or Parkinson’s or experienced a stroke, and feel you would benefit from the services offered by the Centre, or you know someone who would, then please get in touch by phoning 01296 696133 or by emailing [email protected]